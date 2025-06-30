Homeowner alarmed after jet flies incredibly close to house: 'Is this normal?'

A homeowner was alarmed when they heard what sounded like a fighter jet fly close to their house. On further inspection, it was revealed that the plane was, in fact, a private jet.

"Is this normal flight for a jet like this?" the homeowner asked on a post on Reddit while sharing an image from Flightradar24 that showed the path the plane had taken.

The private jet, a Gulfstream III, departed from near Kissimmee, Florida, and was listed as a business jet.

Several of the replies confirmed that the jet appeared to be flying low, but also that it is known for its loud engine.

"G3 is very loud, they were required to have hush kits installed and even then they sound like fighter jets," wrote one commenter. While another added, "The GIII was loud with the old turbo jets with the cookie cutters. So it makes sense."

Private jets are controversial because of the devastating impact that they have on the environment.

A study, reported on by Yale Environment 360, found that the most prolific private jet users each produced 2,400 tons of carbon dioxide, a planet-warming gas, in 2023, which is approximately 500 times as much as the average person on Earth produces in an entire year. The same study also found that between 2019 and 2023, private jet pollution rose by 46% globally.

Carbon pollution in our atmosphere is contributing to the warming of the planet and an increase in extreme weather events. Reducing our pollution is an important step in preventing the current situation from getting worse, and reducing luxury travel, like private jet use and superyachts, could significantly reduce emissions associated with the transport sector.

Some countries are even implementing or considering taxes on these elite forms of transport to discourage their use. For example, Canada introduced a tax on the sale and importation of luxury aircraft, boats, and cars in 2022, and according to the Guardian, the U.K. has recently tabled a bill to target superyachts, private jets, and dirty energy producers.

