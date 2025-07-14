Influencer sparks outrage after sharing video of lavish trip: 'Girl no'

It has become commonplace for influencers to post from private jets to make their lives appear more aspirational, but the clout comes at the expense of the planet.

Sierra Furtado (@sierrafurtado), a popular TikTok creator who makes luxury lifestyle content, recently shared a video from a private jet. Participating in a trend, she asks her partner how much the plane ride cost. In response, he shares that it cost $32,000.

"That's not that bad," Furtado says.

While Furtado was joking around, commenters felt that the flight was no laughing matter. The video had 1 million views and hundreds of comments, many of which were critical of her for seemingly flaunting the private jet.

"The way I make 20k a year and have 17000 in student debt… girl no," one user wrote.

Private jets are divisive because they have become a symbol of overconsumption. They cost tens of thousands of dollars, an unattainable price tag for many in a time of growing inequality. They also contribute a significant amount of carbon pollution to the air, compared to commercial flights, which exacerbates the issue of planet-warming gases being released into the atmosphere.

Private jet use has been soaring among American passengers. These flights generated 19.5 million tons of heat-trapping pollution in 2023, representing a 25% increase over the past decade, according to Fast Company.

The habits of the wealthy significantly impact everyday people, and the most vulnerable populations are often the first to experience the effects of climate change. Not only does air pollution harm the planet, but it also impacts our health. It's essential to educate yourself about climate issues and get involved in your local community, so we can all work together to build a future that's hospitable to everyone.

While Furtado commented on her own video, saying that the jet was actually split between five other couples, bringing the total occupancy to 12, the trip was still more wasteful than a normal plane ride. People continued to remark how upsetting it was to see.

"It's so frustrating seeing people say 'use metal straws to save the environment,'" another said. "But then you have people who just casually book $32,000 PJ's. Ridiculous."

