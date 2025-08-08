Popular retailer sparks backlash after achieving seemingly positive milestone: 'Has become compromised'

A fast-fashion brand's achievement of Certified B Corporation status raised questions about the sustainability of the industry.

What's happening?

Princess Polly recently announced the certification, but it sparked criticism rather than celebration, as Pedestrian reported. The outlet wondered if it was "proof that even fast fashion can turn over a new, greener leaf" or if it said "more about how easy it is for companies to dress up as 'ethical.'"

B Corp companies must score 80 points out of 200 on a scale of social, environmental, and ethical standards, and Princess Polly achieved 86.8, per Pedestrian. Though stricter benchmarks are coming in 2028, the company benefited from its environmental management (reducing waste and pollution) and was downgraded for its product quality and ethical marketing.

Another sustainability group, Good on You, gave Princess Polly a "not good enough" rating, worse than H&M and Zara but better than Shein, Pedestrian noted. It added that the popular Dr. Bronner's brand has turned away from the B Corp label, saying its integrity "has become compromised."

Why is this important?

The very nature of fast fashion — in which trends go in and out of style by the day or even hour — makes any of its brands' B Corp status questionable.

"If it's not about making and selling less, rather than fast trends and constant sales, they shouldn't have any sustainability certificates at all," fashion writer Brett Staniland told The Business of Fashion, via Pedestrian.

Sustainability expert Maggie Zhou said, per Pedestrian: "It's wild that they are trying to convince us that fast fashion can be sustainable. These two things are polar opposites. Overproduction is one of the biggest issues in fashion right now. So, how can Princess Polly release up to 150 new styles per week? … How is that sustainable?"

She added that Princess Polly's commitment to living wage improvements is vague and that certifications, "as we've seen here, can be bastardized." Zhou asked consumers to be critical, pointing out that such claims should include timelines and details. "They're committed to talking about it without doing anything," she said.

What are Princess Polly's sustainability claims?

The Australian company uses certified lower-impact materials, including recycled polyester and organic cotton, for 30% of its new arrivals, according to Pedestrian. It's also working toward more ethical sourcing, cutting waste, and getting suppliers to set environmental goals. It has policies for paid family leave and other employee-forward programs.

"This is an incredible accomplishment, and it marks a significant step in our ongoing journey to embed sustainability and purpose into every part of our business," co-founder and co-CEO Eirin Bryett stated, per Business Wire. "We're proud of the progress we've made and remain committed to continuously improving and holding ourselves to high standards in everything we do."

No matter the credentials, however, buying secondhand is always the better choice for the environment, and it's often better for your wallet, too. Shopping at thrift stores encourages the circular economy, and you can score unique items that have stood the test of time for pennies on the dollar.

