Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of unique pants purchased from local Goodwill: 'They look amazing'

A recent Reddit post has gone viral in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum after a shopper shared an incredible thrift store find: a pair of bold purple Kate Hewko pants, originally retailing for $170, snagged for just $7 at Goodwill.

"I go thrifting quite a lot recently, and I think these are the coolest pants I've ever seen," the original poster wrote. "$170 retail online and copped for $7 at Goodwill with the tag still on it!"

Thrifting offers shoppers the chance to discover high-end, one-of-a-kind items at a fraction of their original price — all while making a more sustainable shopping choice.

According to a report by CouponFollow, thrift store shoppers save an average of $150 per month, or $1,760 a year, highlighting the significant financial benefits of secondhand shopping.

Thrifting is also a great way to find luxury goods at a fraction of the price — like a Chloé sweater for $1 or a $1,200 Le Creuset cookware set for just $55.

According to TCD's guide to thrifting, buying secondhand helps keep quality items out of landfills, reducing waste and the demand for new production.

It's estimated that extending the life of clothing by just nine months can reduce its carbon, waste, and water footprints significantly, according to WRAP.

The secondhand fashion market is booming, with the U.S. thrift industry projected to hit $73 billion by 2028, according to a recent ThredUp report.

Finds like these Kate Hewko pants show why more shoppers are turning to thrift stores for both style and sustainability.

Reddit users were quick to voice their excitement about the thrift find.

"Awesome find. They look great on you!" one user said. Another agreed, writing: "I was like 'Eh..,' but when I saw them on, I said, 'OOOH!!' They look amazing! Great find!"

"Omg this is a local designer in my Canadian city. Awesome find," another commented.

One user wrote: "They look fantastic on you!! I wish you many happy years together."

"Those are so insanely cool. And with tags!!!!," one user said, capturing the excitement of discovering something brand-new at a discounted price.

