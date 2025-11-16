Officials spark concerns after legalizing controversial products for first time: 'It's important to recognize'

Prince Edward Island is poised to become the final province in Canada to introduce legal prefilled cannabis vapes, a step applauded by regulators and scrutinized by public health officials alike.

What's happening?

Prefilled cannabis vape products are ready-to-use vapes containing cannabis oil and designed for convenience. The legalization of these products in Prince Edward Island is expected to take effect later this year, nearly five years after cannabis was legalized nationwide in 2018, according to CBC News.

Health officials and police have expressed concern that legalization could increase youth vaping rates, which have already surged in recent years, with national data showing more than one in four Canadian teens reported vaping in 2021. Other concerns, such as impaired driving, are warned about by enforcement.

"It's important to recognize that vaping any substance carries health risks," a spokesperson for the province's chief public health office told CBC News. "Legalization allows for stronger regulation and quality control, but it does not make cannabis vaping risk-free."

The province, however, argued that allowing regulated sales would help curb the black market and ensure safer, tested products for consumers.

Why is this legalization important?

Cannabis vapes are discreet, easy to use, and often flavored, all factors that make them appealing to younger people. Research from Health Canada showed that vaping rates among youth have climbed sharply in recent years. If the trend continues, it could increase the risk of dependency, mental health issues, and respiratory problems among young users.

Meanwhile, environmental concerns have arisen. Prefilled cannabis vapes are difficult to recycle because of cannabis oil and lithium-ion batteries, meaning millions of used vape cartridges and disposable pens end up in landfills each year, prompting an additional challenge associated with legalization on Prince Edward Island.

What's being done?

Regulators are preparing to ensure the rollout is controlled and safe. Prince Edward Island will sell only licensed, tested products through authorized retailers, helping prevent unsafe or illicit items from reaching consumers. Health campaigns are also being planned to educate the public, particularly young people, about the risks associated with cannabis use, including the potency of prefilled devices.

At the same time, some licensed cannabis producers have already started offering collection points or mail-back programs to ensure used cartridges are safely recycled rather than thrown into the landfill.

Paul Crabbe, the director of operations for Prince Edward Island Cannabis, told CBC News: "This is really about protecting public health and safety of Islanders and making sure they have safe, tested products on shelves."

