Police department gets game-changing upgrade thanks to stunning donation: 'It will stop bullets'

The world's first Cybertruck police fleet has been deployed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department thanks to an anonymous donor.

According to SupercarBlondie, the news comes as a bit of a surprise, as an incident in early 2025 led to the explosion of one of these trucks in the Las Vegas area. The article explains that this event actually led to the mystery donation of trucks.

The 10 donated police Cybertrucks have been adjusted to meet police-car standards, while retaining the existing benefits of a Cybertruck.

Auto Evolution reported that the electric police fleet will accompany the police department's semi-autonomous drones used for shot-spotting.

"The cop inside will be safe no matter what, it will stop bullets," said sheriff Kevin McMahill of the LVMPD, per Auto Evolution.

The conversion of Tesla cars into police vehicles has been underway for a while now, with one company beginning to convert the Model Y into a police cruiser last year. This transition highlighted many of the same benefits the LVMPD expects to see, including cost reductions and increased safety.

Other cities are taking these upgrades to the next level, with South Pasadena, California, having a full electric police fleet.

The benefits of switching to an EV don't just apply to police departments, as anyone can cash in on the fuel and maintenance savings typically associated with EV ownership. To make things better, this upgrade is also a good eco move, as electric vehicles don't produce the same polluting tailpipe exhaust as gas-powered cars.

While Tesla has seen fluctuating sales numbers throughout 2025, moves into industries like law enforcement show the longevity of this brand and, hopefully, the continuation of more environmentally friendly driving.

