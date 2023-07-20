Tesla ‘Model PD’ cruisers are a game-changer for law enforcement — and ‘Bladerunner’-like police Cybertrucks may be next

Cop cars are getting cooler, both in how they look and in how they’ll help slow the overheating of our planet.

Model PD, a Cincinnati company that produces police cars, has converted Tesla’s Model Y electric vehicle (EV) into tough, tricked-out police cruisers, as reported by Not a Tesla App.

“The MODEL PD is the first all electric duty ready police vehicle,” the company’s website states.

Not only is the Model Y one of the safest cars on the road, but Not a Tesla App pointed out that when compared to the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, a hybrid electric/gas car commonly used by police departments, it also gets better equivalent gas mileage and has more horsepower.

Not a Tesla App further explained that the Model Y is also less expensive to operate and maintain. When compared to the Ford and based on 20,000 miles per year, the Model PD’s electric cost is around $600, compared to a sky-high $3,000 to $5,000 on gas, depending on the state. And the estimated maintenance cost for the Model PD is $350, a quarter of the Ford’s $1,300.

The Model PD’s transformation of the Model Y is a huge step in the shift away from outdated and costly police vehicles to those with better stats, higher cost efficiency, and, best of all, a commitment to sustainability. The company also plans to convert the Tesla Cybertruck into a police vehicle, proving that Tesla is poised to help revolutionize this part of policing.

Transportation is the top contributor of planet-warming gases in the U.S., accounting for nearly 30% percent of air pollution, as reported by The Environmental Protection Agency. There are 250,000 to 300,000 police vehicles in use in the U.S., and converting these fleets to EVs would be a huge leap on the road to net-zero transportation goals and a cleaner planet.

While Tesla is not the only EV manufacturer, for Model PD, it was the clear choice.

“The reason we’re sticking with Tesla is that from what we’ve seen, Tesla is the only company that can meet the demand,” said Zak Wilson, a spokesperson for the company, in the Not a Tesla App report.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to consider this an important component of his company’s plans.

“Cybertruck cruisers will be next-level,” he commented on a Twitter post by Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) of the Model Y cruiser, finishing with the statement that the cruiser will be “designed for Bladerunner.”

