Luxury car owner shares gut-wrenching experience after valet service leaves deep scratches on brand-new vehicle — here's what happened

With new technology comes new problems. Many electric vehicles, in an effort to be innovative, have different types of key fobs and cards; between the different models, there is a bit of a learning curve. One driver learned this the hard way when a valet seemed not to know the proper way to open their car and left some annoying scratches.

While Tesla may make the most headlines, there are plenty of other popular EV brands. One such brand is Polestar, which is one facet of the third-largest EV company, according to The Motley Fool. The r/Polestar subreddit is where car owners can exchange tips and prospective owners can get advice.

One EV owner shared a couple of unfortunate photos of scratches on their brand-new car. "Less than 1000 miles, and my door pillar is already scratched to hell by an overzealous valet," they wrote. "Will these scratches buff out?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show part of the front door panel that has some scratches up and down it; they are small but definitely noticeable.

Based on instructions for both the Polestar and the Tesla, on many models with a key card, tapping that portion of the car would unlock the door. However, on this model, the card needs to be tapped on the handle. It feels like a reasonable error on the valet's part, though they probably should have given up before scratching the car.

Even with some foibles, electric vehicles can be an incredible choice for the planet. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology "found that a fully electric vehicle emits about 25% less carbon than a comparable hybrid car," which is already much less polluting than a fully gas-powered car. Carbon and air pollution are among the major causes of our overheating planet, which causes destructive weather.

While this valet appears to have made an honest mistake, EVs have been subject to deliberate vandalism. Keyed cars and cut charging cables have become all too common for EV owners.

Other Redditors had some advice on how to get rid of these scratches.

One person suggested: "I would clean it up really well and apply some ceramic coating. I use Turtle wax kind because of its easy application and how well the touch up cleaner from Turtle wax works with it."

Someone else said: "I polish mine every spring using Maguire's."

Another commenter pointed out that it is a tricky part of the car: "Sadly that spot's prone to scratches…even a jacket zipper could easily make a scratch."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.