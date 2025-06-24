Polestar unveils bold new model that will hit roads in US soon — here are the details

Looks like the 2026 Polestar 4 is going to give everyone another reason to fall in love with electric vehicles when it hits U.S. roads this fall.

InsideEVs spotlighted the latest Polestar model that's expected to fast-track bringing affordable luxury EVs to market.

The all-electric SUV coupe ditches gas tanks for high-voltage thrills and rear windows for high-definition cameras. Most importantly, it's designed and built to minimize environmental impact.

Renault in South Korea will build the Swedish-designed electric crossover. This marks a significant development, with Chinese-owned Polestar importing its U.S.-spec cars from South Korea instead of China.

Aesthetically, Polestar 4 has a bold design, including no rear window and a panoramic glass roof. By replacing rear windows with rear-facing HD cameras, Polestar improved visibility and widened the field of view.

Under the hood, it packs a punch with a motor capable of taking the car from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (about 62 miles per hour) in approximately four seconds.

EVs like the Polestar 4 save drivers thousands of dollars over time thanks to zero gas, minimal maintenance (goodbye oil changes), and no tailpipe pollution (no smoke, less noise).

While skeptics point to the resources needed to build lithium EV batteries, it's worth noting that humans dig up around 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources like oil and coal annually. That's significantly more compared to about 30 million tons of minerals needed for green energy.

Once built, EVs quickly make up for their impact. A Tesla Model 3, for instance, breaks even on environmental impact after just 13,500 miles.

In the comment section, users expressed a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm.

One wrote: "I've been looking for the Polestar 4, just to see how well it'll do in the states."

As more automakers like Ford, Hyundai, and GM roll out electric SUVs, options for eco-conscious drivers keep expanding. Now's the perfect time to plan your gas-free future by choosing the right EV.

