Officials promote clever solution for residents unable to install solar panels at home: 'Removing barriers and red tape'

Plug-and-play solar panels are already wildly popular in European countries such as Germany, offering renters a path to slashing their energy bills and improving local air quality.

Now, Colorado residents are clamoring for plug-in solar panels, and officials have taken note.

The Centennial State intends to follow in Utah's footsteps and make them easier to install, according to The Colorado Sun. House Bill 1007 would allow residents to bypass approval from wholesale electric providers before bringing a portable solar system online.

"You can, in some instances, purchase plug-in solar, but right now it is totally unregulated in the state of Colorado," said bill cosponsor Rebekah Stewart, a Democrat representing District 30, which encompasses parts of Lakewood and Edgewater. "We want to make sure that we are removing barriers and red tape to actually being able to legally access plug-in solar."

Utility providers are seeking minor adjustments to the bill to ensure a safe transition, per the report. Still, HB1007 is expected to pass, in no small part thanks to community advocacy.

"It passed in a Republican state, it passed in Utah with 100% of the vote, and all of our constituents started emailing us," said cosponsor Sen. Cathy Kipp, a Democrat representing Fort Collins, per the Sun.

As it stands, solar leasing plans are a clear access point for homeowners on a budget who want to lock in predictable utility rates without an upfront investment. However, renters may face additional constraints.

A plug-in solar system bridges this accessibility gap. Renters can plug one directly into a home or apartment socket and pair it with battery storage to minimize disruptions from grid outages.

Because plug-and-play options are smaller than rooftop systems, it would be extremely unusual for one to meet a household's full electrical needs. However, plug-in solar can ease the burden of electricity bills by covering as much as one-quarter of electricity usage.

"It's a gateway to rooftop solar," Kipp explained, per the Sun. "It's an introductory thing for people who want to be part of the clean energy economy and don't have another way to do it."

