Solar panel subscriptions are helping Americans generate their own power — here's how these programs work

If you're trying to decide whether buying or leasing panels is right for you, each path has unique pros and cons.

Generating your own power doesn't have to come at a cost. A solar subscription plan could give you peace of mind by setting you free from the threat of rising energy prices.

The scoop

There are multiple ways to go solar. However, a solar subscription service may be the perfect access point to begin reaping clean-energy benefits if you are on a budget. Leasing plans allow you to lock in a predictable monthly payment without the high upfront installation costs.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners and help you discover $0-down payment options.

How it's helping

Electricity prices are surging and are expected to outpace the rate of inflation through next year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That could leave you with less in your budget to provide for your family.





However, solar subscription services empower you to step off the rollercoaster of uncertainty while helping you feel good about contributing to a cleaner, cooler future. When paired with battery storage, solar can even prove to be a lifeline during major storms.



With a solar leasing program, you'll essentially set your utility rate for decades for zero money down. In fact, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program allows you to take advantage of retired federal incentives for direct purchases that could cut your utility rate by up to 20%.

Electrifying your home could help you rake in even more savings. TCD's HVAC Explorer could help you find the right energy-efficient HVAC for your home and budget so you can save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs — the most significant contributor to Americans' energy bills.

What everyone's saying

The company also handles all maintenance, so you won't have surprise bills. While it proactively monitors your system, you'll have the ability to keep an eye on your solar production as well.

If you also want to make sure you aren't leaving any money on the table, you could score rewards for home upgrades.

