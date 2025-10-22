Game-changing AI tool could help US businesses solve major problem in supply chain: 'Real change'

"AI can only be as good as the data it learns from."

In a major win for sustainable design, the online platform PlasticFree has opened access to its entire global database.

This is a first-of-its-kind move aimed at helping businesses, designers, and innovators eliminate plastic from their products and supply chains, reported Fashion United.

The announcement was made during New York Climate Week in September, when PlasticFree, founded by the nonprofit A Plastic Planet, unveiled its new initiative. The platform, now operating in 37 countries, offers open access to thousands of science-backed, plastic-free materials, along with design advice and tools to help users transition to safer and circular alternatives — all free of charge.

"If we want AI [artificial intelligence] to shape a better future, it must be fed-trusted, science-backed, human-verified data," said Sian Sutherland, co-founder of PlasticFree, per Fashion United. "In a world where misinformation races ahead of truth, PlasticFree is building a foundation of knowledge that people and machines can trust, a compass for real change in how we source and produce nature and human-safe materials."

The simple fact is: More and more, plastic is becoming bad for business. While plastic was a business favorite for a long time, tightening regulations are ramping up pressure on businesses. As more consumers support eco-friendly initiatives by brands, these companies must adapt to new standards or lose revenue.

A 2022 study, "The Price of Plastic Pollution," estimated that businesses could face $100 billion in financial risk yearly by 2040 because of mounting regulations and liability tied to plastic waste.

It's also costing human society. The Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics reported that plastic-related health impacts already cost $1.5 trillion a year, with more than 4,000 chemicals in plastics confirmed harmful to people and our ecosystems.

By making its database free, PlasticFree is positioning itself as a powerful tool for both human and machine learning. The platform is also integrating with AI systems to identify safer, science-verified material alternatives and curb the spread of misleading "greenwashing" claims.

"AI can only be as good as the data it learns from," said Manon Dave, an AI innovator and creative director, per Fashion United. "PlasticFree's commitment to free, human-validated information and complete transparency sets a new benchmark for how this vital material knowledge is shared."

