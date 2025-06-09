Teenager launches innovative campaign with big impact on local restaurants: 'He got close to 100% participation voluntarily'

"He started more than two summers ago with this idea."

A New Jersey teenager's work in his hometown has resulted in a new law aimed at curbing plastic waste, which has massive support from the community and businesses in the area.

According to Shorebeat, Lavallette introduced a new city ordinance that will require businesses to ask all customers who order takeout if they want plastic utensils included with their meals, rather than simply including them by default.

The ordinance was proposed by Landon Hoberman, a local high school student. He has been lobbying the council for the ordinance for over a year, and went so far as to go door to door asking restaurants if they would be willing to cut down on the use of plastic utensils voluntarily.

"He started more than two summers ago with this idea to help with the environment and cut down on unnecessary waste," said Lavallette Councilwoman Joanne Filippone, who chairs the council's ordinance committee. "He got close to 100% participation voluntarily. We followed it, and there was definitely something there."

"Our ordinance is not rigid, but it's mandatory that they ask the customers," Filippone continued. However, while the bill isn't a strict ban, it does come with some teeth to enforce it. Businesses that violate the ordinance get two formal warnings, and then fines of $100 for each subsequent violation after that.

Plastic waste is a massive concern for the environment. Because it doesn't break down like paper or other materials, it lingers in the environment for centuries. While it doesn't degrade, it can leach chemicals into the soil and does break apart into tiny fragments known as microplastics, which can have serious health and environmental impacts.

There has been a push from companies looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic, particularly in packaging. And plastic bag bans have been implemented in many cities and states around the world.

So far, there has been little pushback against the new ordinance, according to Filippone.

"There doesn't seem to be the kickback on the utensils like there were with the plastic bags," she said, according to Shorebeat.

