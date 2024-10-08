  • Business Business

Photo of shopper's 'annoying' grocery store behavior sparks debate online: 'Are all the bags necessary though?'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: Reddit

A grocery shopper took a photo of the customer in front of them who put every different kind of fruit or vegetable in a separate plastic bag. 

Redditors had a lot to say in the comments about how many bags were used and the standard way we buy fruit and vegetables from a grocery store. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image posted on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit looks to be of tomatoes, peppers, bananas, lettuce, and more, all wrapped in plastic. There are at least nine separate plastic bags. 

The Redditor noted that the plums, already in a plastic container, were also put in a plastic bag. 

The original poster said: "Are all the bags necessary though?" 

The user also noted that they use reusable bags for their fruit and vegetables

The number of bags used is alarming because, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, "it takes 1,000 years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill." Then, the plastic breaks down and becomes microplastics, which absorb toxins and pollute the environment.  

In addition, the plastic used in bags contains chemicals associated with health issues, such as birth defects, immune system suppression, and cancers. These effects can be seen in humans and wildlife.

What's more, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts that plastic waste will nearly triple by 2060 — making the situation even worse.

Putting your fruit and vegetables in single-use plastic has been a custom for years. It's how the cashier weighs and rings up the items at the store. One Redditor in the comments noted how using reusable bags costs more money when the items are being weighed. Many users commented on how plastic protects food from dirty conveyor belts. 

While there are many reasons for using these plastic bags for produce, there are changes you can make. You can use less plastic in general. Find light reusable bags that won't cost you more for the produce. You can also use containers that are not plastic. In addition, ditch those single-use coffee mugs and water bottles

One Redditor said: "Bananas, onions, grapes, and other produce that's already in its own bag really don't need to be bagged."

Another added: "I really dont care if it touches and just put the items on the conveyor belt without bags. Or use a reusable bag. This is so annoying."

One shopper likes to upcycle the bags: "I reuse those bags."

x