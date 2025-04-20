Researchers make disturbing discovery about invisible particles invading our bodies: 'These things get into your body ... without your knowledge'

"There's still time to change the way we deal with plastic waste."

Tiny plastic particles are a big problem.

What's happening?

Experts and scientists gathered for a conference that was hosted by Moms Clean Air Force to discuss plastics.

We've known about microplastics and their impact on our health for a while, but several studies are showing it's worse than we thought.

Global plastic production is increasing with no signs of slowing down. According to Our World in Data, "Plastic production has more than doubled in the last two decades."

Unfortunately, very little of this plastic is recycled, due to cost and inadequate recycling systems. Instead, millions of tons of plastic enter landfills and waterways and eventually break down into harmful microplastics.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are inside us — a participant in this medical study found about half a teaspoon of plastic in her blood.

While the full effect of microplastics on the body is still being researched, findings so far have suggested DNA damage, infertility, organ system disruption, and even neurological disorders.

Shanna Swan, an epidemiologist, emphasized how increasingly difficult microplastics are to avoid. Whether they're ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through your skin, "these things get into your body, every day, 24-7, without your knowledge," Swan said, per The New Lede.

What's being done about microplastics?

Scientists, politicians, and others gathered in April for an annual summit to address the growing plastic problem.

In attendance was Pennsylvania representative Summer Lee, who "announced the launch of an environmental justice caucus in Congress that will aim to address harms caused by plastics manufacturing and pursue solutions," per The New Lede.

Researchers are working tirelessly to find ways to recycle plastic and create new, sustainable alternatives. From wax worms that eat plastic to hydrothermal liquefaction, there's still time to change the way we deal with plastic waste.

As they work to fix plastic pollution at the government level, there's an easy way you can avoid extra exposure to microplastics — use less plastic. Opt for a reusable, stainless steel water bottle instead of plastic bottles. Use reusable fabric or paper grocery bags, rather than store-provided plastic ones. Ditch single-use health and beauty products in favor of sustainable packaging and eco-friendly ingredients.

