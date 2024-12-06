Small business owners reveal surprising savings after common restaurant amenity is banned — here's why it matters

"We want to figure out a method that the industry agrees is practicable."

Eating at restaurants can be a real experience: an opportunity for celebration, socialization, or simply to enjoy great service. The restaurant industry itself is also a form of community. As the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that up to 1 billion tons of food is wasted annually, there is an opportunity to reduce waste while driving business growth.

In a release from Hong Kong Free Press, Hong Kong customers have revealed savings more than a month after a ban on a common restaurant amenity — single-use plastic — came into effect. The transition to longer-lasting and environmentally friendly tableware began this past October after a six-month grace period, effectively banning all Styrofoam and plastic utensils under the first phase of the ban.

The focus on living a sustainable lifestyle is seen in local communities, according to Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan.

The impact is already apparent, as 30% of chain restaurants have stopped providing takeaway utensils, leading to the reduction of 30 million disposable cutlery sets. Despite an increase in costs when it comes to paper spoons (HK$4,000) and clear takeout boxes, stallholders have reported finding alternatives to benefit their business. For example, Ngan, a local stallholder, revealed he stopped purchasing straws, noting he saved his business money while promoting customer satisfaction.

"In the beginning, the customers were complaining about the straws. But they're used to not having them now, and they all just drink straight from the can, so I can save that cost," Ngan told Hong Kong Free Press.

A challenge that has emerged for food shop owners has been the storage and temperature for plastic alternatives such as paper bowls, as they may give way to hot soup, for example. Restaurant professionals, such as Alvis Yip of Supply Ching, believe the upcoming phases of the plastic ban should be done in stages to give others time to adjust, per the South China Morning Post.

Officials have begun understanding the call for a slowdown on cutlery alternatives, agreeing to provide more time to vendors, suppliers, and manufacturers.

Plastic bans have been integral in reducing both harmful air pollution and waste. Many cities and countries are taking significant steps to eliminate single-use plastics, promoting healthier communities.

'We want to figure out a method that the industry agrees is practicable. That's when we'll do it," said Environment Minister Tse.

