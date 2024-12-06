  • Business Business

Small business owners reveal surprising savings after common restaurant amenity is banned — here's why it matters

"We want to figure out a method that the industry agrees is practicable."

by Demitri Fierro
"We want to figure out a method that the industry agrees is practicable."

Photo Credit: iStock

Eating at restaurants can be a real experience: an opportunity for celebration, socialization, or simply to enjoy great service. The restaurant industry itself is also a form of community. As the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that up to 1 billion tons of food is wasted annually, there is an opportunity to reduce waste while driving business growth. 

In a release from Hong Kong Free Press, Hong Kong customers have revealed savings more than a month after a ban on a common restaurant amenity — single-use plastic — came into effect. The transition to longer-lasting and environmentally friendly tableware began this past October after a six-month grace period, effectively banning all Styrofoam and plastic utensils under the first phase of the ban. 

The focus on living a sustainable lifestyle is seen in local communities, according to Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan. 

The impact is already apparent, as 30% of chain restaurants have stopped providing takeaway utensils, leading to the reduction of 30 million disposable cutlery sets. Despite an increase in costs when it comes to paper spoons (HK$4,000) and clear takeout boxes, stallholders have reported finding alternatives to benefit their business. For example, Ngan, a local stallholder, revealed he stopped purchasing straws, noting he saved his business money while promoting customer satisfaction.  

"In the beginning, the customers were complaining about the straws. But they're used to not having them now, and they all just drink straight from the can, so I can save that cost," Ngan told Hong Kong Free Press. 

A challenge that has emerged for food shop owners has been the storage and temperature for plastic alternatives such as paper bowls, as they may give way to hot soup, for example. Restaurant professionals, such as Alvis Yip of Supply Ching, believe the upcoming phases of the plastic ban should be done in stages to give others time to adjust, per the South China Morning Post. 

Watch now: Did you know your sauce packets could help save the planet?

Officials have begun understanding the call for a slowdown on cutlery alternatives, agreeing to provide more time to vendors, suppliers, and manufacturers. 

Plastic bans have been integral in reducing both harmful air pollution and waste. Many cities and countries are taking significant steps to eliminate single-use plastics, promoting healthier communities.

'We want to figure out a method that the industry agrees is practicable. That's when we'll do it," said Environment Minister Tse.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x