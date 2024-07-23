Fast-food chains make announcement about major update for citywide restaurants: 'Building a future where reuse is the norm'

Single-use cups are among the leading offenders when it comes to landfill-populating waste. Whether made from coated paper, plastic, or Styrofoam-esque plastic foam, these items are difficult to recycle and often end up in garbage heaps, where they will not decompose for years — if ever.

What's more, they use up a lot of resources, as raw material extraction can lead to environmental harm.

That's why reusable cups are a key focus area of sustainability efforts. Your local coffee shop might offer discounts for bringing a reusable cup, while you may have noticed your favorite restaurants trialing different materials for their drinking vessels.

In Petaluma, California, though, a new initiative could significantly reduce waste and stop the excessive need to produce new products.

According to Recycling Today, several leading brands are working with The Petaluma Reusable Cup Project to offer customers reusable cups without increasing the cost of purchases.

From Aug. 5, single-use cups will be swapped out for reusable versions at more than 30 restaurants, including Starbucks and Peet's Coffee. More than 60 return bins will be put in place throughout the city for people to dispose of the cups, which will be collected, washed, and put back into circulation.

Kate Daly, managing director and head of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, said the project hopes to deliver a "cultural shift toward reuse" and positive environmental impact.

"By testing reuse across an entire city in partnership with key stakeholders from the community and industry, we can scale reuse collaboratively through thoughtful experimentation, building a future where reuse is the norm," Daly told Recycling Today.

The project builds on testing done in the city in 2023, in which Starbucks customers were given reusable cups. This helped to inform ideal locations for return points and ways to engage the local community in recycling efforts.

"Transitioning to returnable packaging systems is a critical part of reducing single-use packaging waste, and we need to focus on supporting the operations behind it," said Brittany Gamez, COO and co-founder of Muuse, the company responsible for servicing and reverse logistics for the project.

This isn't the only example of fast-food restaurants or coffee shops getting involved in environmental initiatives. Wendy's, for example, will utilize solar power at 140 locations in New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts, helping to cut energy bills and reduce reliance on an electricity grid that remains overwhelmingly reliant on polluting dirty fuel.

Supporting brands that make planet-positive changes will demonstrate that the appetite for greener processes and technologies exist, and other initiatives like this could be implemented as a result.

