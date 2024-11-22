State enforces controversial ban with hefty fines against multiple businesses — here's what you need to know

Officials are issuing $750 fines as a necessary measure to reinforce the law.

Delaware is stepping up its game in the fight against plastic waste, and businesses are taking notice. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently issued fines to nine businesses violating the state's updated plastic bag law, the Cape Gazette reported.

The plastic bag ban, which took effect in July 2022, prohibits businesses from handing out single-use plastic carryout bags. Instead, it encourages shoppers to use more sustainable alternatives like reusable or paper bags, which help reduce waste and minimize the environmental damage that plastic causes.

While many businesses made the switch, some have continued to hand out plastic bags, prompting the DNREC to issue $750 fines as a necessary measure to reinforce the law.

These are the first fine orders DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin has issued since the law took effect. DNREC spokesperson Michael Globetti told the Cape Gazette the inspections were carried out after the public reported businesses that weren't in compliance.

A portion of the fines will go into the Community Environmental Project Fund, which supports projects aimed at reducing pollution, according to Globetti. The rest will help fund DNREC's environmental programs.

There are a few exceptions to the ban, like bags for takeout food, meat and fish packaging, loose items such as fruits and veggies, and bags for hanging clothes. Retailers are also still required to provide an in-store recycling program for plastic bags and film.

However, the overall goal of the ban is clear: reduce the reliance on single-use plastics that harm the environment and wildlife.

Bag bans help reduce plastic waste, which often clutters our oceans and streets and can affect local marine life and wildlife. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that 90% of seabirds have plastic in their stomachs and that half of marine turtles have consumed plastic.

Single-use plastic is mostly made from oil, and extracting and using oil significantly contribute to rising global temperatures. Bans push people to switch to reusable bags, which helps conserve resources and lower carbon pollution. Plus, consumers get the bonus of saving money and reducing unnecessary waste.

With this renewed push for compliance, Delaware is proving that a cleaner, more sustainable future is well within reach.

