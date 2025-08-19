Innovative company unveils cutting-edge material that could reshape package shipments: 'Unique properties'

Avantium and Hordijk have teamed up to bring a cutting-edge plant-based packaging material to the market.

Avantium has created the 100% plant-based and recyclable polyethylene furanoate plastic, which is produced from renewable feedstocks, per Packaging World.

PEF has been shown to have a lower carbon footprint than other commonly used plastic polymers like PET, as well as glass and aluminium. It also acts as a great barrier against oxygen, water, and carbon dioxide, making it an ideal substance for packaging.

As Packaging World reported, the agreement between Avantium and Royal Hordijk will enable Hordijk to use the PEF polymer in various types of packaging, including food, cosmetics, and other goods.

This is great news for customers looking to support companies that offer plastic-free packaging.

Many people don't realise that 99% of all plastics are made from chemicals derived from dirty fuels.

Plastics are associated with the production of harmful, planet-warming gases at every stage of their lifecycle, from fossil fuel extraction to manufacturing and the disposal of plastic waste, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Single-use plastics are also on the rise, which is contributing to an increase in plastic pollution and the presence of microplastics in the environment. Microplastics are now so widespread that they have been found in the remotest locations and inside every organ in the human body.

Finding safe, sustainable alternatives can help cut dirty fuel pollution, reducing global pollution and protecting communities from increasing temperatures and climate-driven extreme weather events. It can also help reduce our exposure to microplastics, which can only be a good thing for our health.

Talking about the new partnership, Hordijk CEO Rik Hennink said, per Packaging World: "Partnering with Avantium to secure access to PEF aligns perfectly with our sustainability roadmap. We believe that PEF's unique properties will allow us to offer our customers packaging solutions that are not only high-performing but also future-proof."

