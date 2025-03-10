Video of cafe celebrating patron after his incredible consumption milestone goes viral: 'Deserves a free drink'

An Idaho coffee drinker received a special round of applause with a morning cup of brew.

The viral video was posted on the TikTok account for Cuppa Columbian Caffe (@cuppacaffe), a coffee shop in Coeur d'Alene. It shows a customer, Dave, handing a reusable coffee sleeve to an employee. The barista writes down a tally mark on the sleeve, marking Dave's 100th use of the coffee accessory.

In the clip, coffee shop employees applaud Dave's environmental contribution.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, paper and paperboard — which many coffee sleeves are made of — constituted most of the municipal solid waste in 2018, with more than 67 million tons. In the same year, about 46 million tons of paper and paperboard was recycled.

Coffee sleeves aren't the only waste issue. The disposable cups cause problems, too. One study found that paper cups can be just as bad for the environment as plastic ones. The Guardian reported that more than 6 million trees are cut down each year to produce 16 billion paper cups. Many paper cups have plastic lining that can make recycling difficult. The lining also takes decades to decompose because of toxic materials. That's why it's important to know your recycling options.

The Environmental Protection Agency urges consumers to reuse or repurpose products in order to reduce waste. Other benefits of reusing products include reducing air pollution, saving energy, and spending less. In other words, Dave has the right idea.

The TikTok video has racked up more than 2.3 million views. The Cuppa Columbian Caffe TikTok account asked commenters to hype up Dave in the comments — and hundreds of people replied with praise.

"Environmentally conscious king," one commenter wrote in all caps. Another user said Dave "put the reuse in reduce, reuse, recycle."

Others just wanted to make sure Dave was properly thanked. "Deserves a free drink or something," a TikToker commented. The coffee shop responded, saying that Dave did, in fact, receive a free drink.

