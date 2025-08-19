Customer raises concerns after inspecting produce purchased from major grocery chain: 'Why do they do this?'

Kroger's produce packaging has shoppers in a pickle. They shelve cucumber pairs that are wrapped in not one, but two layers of plastic.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, one shopper shared a picture of cucumbers already wrapped in plastic and then bundled together inside another plastic sleeve.

Some compared the cucumbers to "double wrapped dead caterpillars" and shared stories of similarly unnecessary plastic use.



"Why do they do this?" one commenter simply asked.

"Local grocery stores have individual potatoes wrapped in plastic too," commented another.

Some users pointed out that English cucumbers are almost always wrapped in plastic to prolong shelf life during transport, sometimes for up to a week. But the extra outer layer baffled shoppers, especially given the added cost and effort consumers must bear to dispose of the waste.

Why is over-packaging concerning?

Over-packaging is a major issue. While companies may argue the packaging preserves freshness, doubling up on plastic often offers little benefit while shifting the disposal burden entirely to the customer.

These customers must now deal with multiple layers before they can use their produce, only to then manage the disposal of non-recyclable plastics. This adds to home clutter, trips to drop-off recycling facilities, or guilt over tossing items into the trash.

In addition, excessive plastic packaging significantly contributes to the global waste crisis, with much of it ending up in landfills or oceans, where it can take centuries to break down. The production of plastic also generates harmful gas emissions, further fueling Earth's overheating.

Is Kroger doing anything about this?

It is unclear who made the packaging decision shared in the Reddit post, but Kroger has made public commitments to reduce single-use plastics and improve packaging sustainability, including its Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, as well as committing to food waste reduction initiatives like its new partnership with discount food service Flashfood.

While Kroger has invested in recyclable and compostable packaging trials, the disconnect between corporate sustainability promises and on-shelf execution can undermine customer trust.

What's being done about over-packaging more broadly?

Globally, several grocery chains, including some in the U.K. and New Zealand, have committed to removing plastic wrapping from certain produce where possible, turning to wax coatings or plant-based films instead.

Consumers can also help by supporting stores that actively reduce single-use plastics and ditching plastic in their daily lives. Additionally, those with the means can start to grow their own food, which eliminates the need for packaging altogether.

