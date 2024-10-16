Pizza Hut releases new update that could change the future of the chain's pizza: 'It will improve the pizza-eating experience for our customers'

Sustainable food packaging has fortunately become a trend across multiple companies to help create a future that is kinder to the environment, and Pizza Hut has jumped into the fray in an attempt to achieve that goal.

As reported by Accesswire last month, Pizza Hut Vietnam developed hexagonal pizza boxes made out of materials approved by the Forest Stewardship Council in hopes of carrying out "the mission of sustainable forest development."

"Kudos to Jardine Restaurant Group of Vietnam for launching their eco-friendly hexagonal pizza box design, using sustainably sourced packaging made from FSC-certified paper," Accesswire wrote. "One pizza box at a time, they're helping to protect the forests."

Pizza Hut Vietnam said in a news release that the adoption of the hexagonal pizza box design "reduced plastic waste by over 6,000 kg [about 13,200 pounds] annually." The company has other packaging items, such as takeaway cups and salad boxes, that are also made out of FSC-certified paper, further contributing to forest conservation.

To receive FSC certification, packaging materials must meet "stringent criteria for sustainable development," the release stated. By adhering to these standards, Pizza Hut Vietnam "uses natural resources effectively, reduces over-exploitation of forests, and ensures the balance of the forest ecosystem in the process of exploiting raw materials to produce paper boxes."

A timetable for the worldwide adoption of these sustainable pizza boxes has yet to be announced, but a successful pilot of the test in Vietnam leads to hope that it will follow.

It's the latest step for Pizza Hut in shifting toward environmentally friendly materials. Pizza Hut first began exploring sustainable food packaging in 2019 with the introduction of a round pizza box made out of sustainably harvested plant fibers that certified it as industrially compostable.

"The round box was engineered to make our products taste even better — by delivering hotter, crispier pizzas. This box is a win-win — it will improve the pizza-eating experience for our customers and simplify the operating experience for our team members," Nicolas Burquier, chief customer and operations officer at Pizza Hut, said at the time.

Sustainable food packaging efforts such as this continue the trend of exploring alternatives to traditional plastic packaging, which will help reduce plastic waste that clogs landfills and pollutes the environment. Supporting brands that use non-plastic alternatives for packaging can contribute to a greener planet and lead to a safer future.

