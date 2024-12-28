Texas-based oil refinery indicted by grand jury over disturbing allegations: 'They must be held accountable'

"Just like the rest of us, corporations have a duty to follow the law."

Dumping industrial chemicals into municipal waterways can wreak havoc on people and the planet. One Texas-based oil refinery is facing legal action accused of doing just that, The Sacramento Bee reported.

What's happening?

According to the Bee, oil refinery company Phillips 66 has been indicted by a Los Angeles federal grand jury for allegedly dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of industrial wastewater into the California county's sewer system.

The incidents were linked to the company's oil refinery in Carson. In November 2020, the refinery allegedly released 310,000 gallons of wastewater containing 64,000 pounds of oil and grease into LA's sewer system, exceeding its permitted limits by over 300 times. In February 2021, the refinery allegedly discharged 480,000 gallons of wastewater containing 33,700 pounds of oil and grease.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that the company faces six counts of violating the Clean Water Act, including knowingly discharging pollutants and failing to report the incidents. The federal law aims to reduce water pollution by regulating discharges into rivers, lakes, and other public waterways.

Despite violation notices from LA County's sanitation district, Phillips 66 allegedly failed to report the discharges until after the fact. If convicted, the company could face up to $2.4 million in fines and five years of probation for each violation.

As U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a case statement: "When companies contaminate, they must be held accountable."

Why is this case important?

The refinery's illegal discharges highlight how fossil fuel companies continue to put profit over the environment.

Wastewater filled with oil and grease damages ecosystems and disrupts the functioning of sewer systems, which are not designed to handle such contaminants. Polluted water can harm aquatic life, poison habitats, and seep into drinking water sources, posing health risks to neighboring communities.

These alleged violations come as climate change intensifies, placing increased pressure on companies to act responsibly. The refinery's negligence avoids environmental accountability while extreme weather events like flooding and wildfires increasingly threaten vulnerable communities.

What's being done about the dumping?

The DOJ and local authorities are holding Phillips 66 accountable with federal charges aimed at enforcing compliance with environmental laws. Public awareness and legal pressure on corporations like Phillips 66 can drive systemic change, pushing businesses to adopt safer, more sustainable practices.

Individuals can also take action by reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Supporting renewable energy, cutting personal energy use, or switching to electric vehicles helps reduce the demand for polluting refineries. Advocacy groups such as Earthjustice and the Sierra Club continue to fight for cleaner energy policies and environmental protections and can always use more donations.

"Just like the rest of us, corporations have a duty to follow the law," Estrada said.

