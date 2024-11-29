Company fined after repeatedly violating contract with local treatment plant: 'Significant industrial user'

  • Business Business

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A truck washing company in Iowa is facing consequences after repeatedly violating wastewater pollution limits, according to the Gazette.

What happened?

Royal Flush Truck & Trailer Washout in Monticello, Iowa, exceeded its wastewater pollutant limits 51 times over four years, leading to an $8,000 fine from state regulators.

The company, classified as a "significant industrial user" by state officials, cleans livestock trailers and discharges water containing excessive levels of nitrogen and solid materials into the city's treatment system. 

These violations were significant enough that they caused the city of Monticello to exceed its own permitted limits for releasing treated water into the Maquoketa River, resulting in an additional $5,000 fine for the municipality.

Why is treated water concerning?

When industrial wastewater isn't properly managed, it can harm our waterways and drinking water sources. In this case, the company spread an undocumented amount of manure on nearby farmland. This practice can lead to excess nutrients flowing into streams and groundwater.

While fertilizers like nitrogen and phosphorus help crops grow, too much harms water quality and aquatic life. This situation shows how one company's actions can harm an entire community's environmental impact.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

What's being done about treated water in waterways?

Royal Flush has made several positive changes to its cleaning process, including pre-scraping manure-laden bedding from trailers and attempting to separate waste materials before washing.

These adjustments appear to be working. Recent months show the company now meets its permitted limits.

Looking ahead, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to prevent future issues by requiring proper waste disposal documentation and mandating authorization for any land application of waste. Meanwhile, Monticello plans to upgrade its treatment facility to handle industrial waste better.

These developments remind us that proper waste management isn't just about following rules. It's about protecting our shared water resources for everyone's benefit. We all win when businesses and communities work together to implement better environmental practices.

