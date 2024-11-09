EPA and DOJ announce nearly $16 million settlement with oil and gas giant over dangerous violations — here's what you need to know

The company's actions have impacted public health and contributed to the growing concern of rising global temperatures.

Ovintiv, an oil and gas giant, just found out that dodging clean air laws can burn a hole in their pockets.

What's happening?

As reported by OK Energy Today, Ovintiv has been penalized for failing to control its release of harmful pollutants at 139 oil and gas facilities across Utah, including on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice, the company did not comply with federal and state standards for capturing and monitoring pollution. This led to the illegal release of volatile organic compounds and harmful gases like methane.

Volatile organic compounds are chemicals that can become vapors or gases, and they significantly contribute to air pollution. These compounds can be released during cooking, as well as from other sources like vehicle pollution and industrial processes.

The settlement includes a $5.5 million civil penalty fine and requires the company take actions expected to exceed $10 million that are projected to reduce over 2,000 tons of VOC pollution and 50,000 tons of harmful pollution each year. That's about as much as taking nearly 13,000 gas-powered cars off the road.

Why is Ovintiv's settlement important?

Ovintiv's settlement is important because it reinforces that pollution from oil and gas operations will not be tolerated. Not only is it illegal, but it also can harm humans and the environment.

VOCs contribute to respiratory illnesses, including asthma, especially in vulnerable communities. Methane, which was released in large quantities, is a potent gas that accelerates the overheating of the Earth by trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Ovintiv's actions have impacted public health and contributed to the growing concern of rising global temperatures. This case illustrates how dirty energy companies continue to harm the environment and nearby communities through irresponsible practices that prioritize profits over compliance and accountability.

What's being done about Ovintiv's pollution?

As part of the settlement, Ovintiv is required to implement significant compliance measures. These include facility redesigns to better capture harmful gases. The company will have periodic infrared camera inspections to monitor leaks, enhanced maintenance protocols, and the installation of pressure monitors on storage tanks.

The compliance measures will ensure that Ovintiv accurately measures its gas pollution and reports it correctly.

Beyond these corporate requirements, the EPA's National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative is working to reduce methane across the oil and gas sector, especially in communities disproportionately affected by pollution.

Meanwhile, individuals can support policies that hold dirty energy companies accountable, advocate for stricter pollution standards, and reduce personal reliance on oil and gas by choosing cleaner options wherever possible, such as by taking public transportation rather than driving or making your next car an electric vehicle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.