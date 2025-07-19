Experts issue warning about emerging threat to popular US beach: 'The clock is ticking'

"Its future will depend on the community's willingness to adapt."

Doran Beach in Sonoma County, California, is in danger from rising sea levels, according to the Sonoma County Gazette.

What's happening?

Doran Beach is a narrow two-mile spit that is a popular camping and recreation area. The spit also provides shelter for Bodega Bay's ecosystem.

"Where the campgrounds are, how roads are managed –– that will have to be modified," said Peter Bay, a local coastal ecologist.

According to the Sonoma County Gazette, a 2017 National Climate Assessment found that Doran Beach Regional Park could shrink by about 36% by the end of the century. It is possible that three-fourths of the park could flood regularly during storms and king tides.

Why is the threat to Doran Beach important?

Though the rising sea is a threat to many coastlines, beaches can typically survive by shifting inland. As a narrow spit surrounded by water on both sides, though, there is nowhere for Doran Beach to shift.

The dunes in the area protect the tidal marshes, mudflats, and eelgrass beds, fragile habitats that are critical to maintaining a balanced ecosystem for shorebirds, young salmon, and fishing accessibility. The dunes are eroding, so local wildlife is threatened, as is the economic security brought by the local fishing industry.

Though isolated extreme weather events have always existed, the scientific consensus regarding critical climate issues is that the rising sea and the ongoing pattern of supercharged weather events are a result of human-induced planet-warming. These weather events are more powerful and dangerous to our communities, and the sea is rising faster.

What's being done about Doran Beach?

Sonoma County's commitment to climate resilience was confirmed by Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. "We've enhanced environmental protections for the Sonoma County coast, safeguarding its unique ecosystems," she stated.

Current actions include beach nourishment, which involves dredging sand from a nearby harbor to fortify the dunes, and removing invasive beachgrass to help restore the dunes naturally.

The county is also trying to manage the threat by moving roads, campgrounds, and structures inland to give the beach more space. This is a complicated, costly process, but it is a priority for long-term sustainability.

The land could become unusable if nothing is done, and the economic impact to the region would be tremendous.

"The cost of doing nothing exceeds the costs of adapting by four to 10 times," the National Climate Assessment said.

"For locals who treasure Doran Beach's open sands, abundant wildlife and irreplaceable views, the clock is ticking. Its future will depend on the community's willingness to adapt," the Sonoma County Gazette concluded.

