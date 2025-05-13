Officials ban controversial deep-sea activity in protected waters: 'A strong signal of commitment to future generations'

New Caledonia is home to one of the largest barrier reefs on Earth.

The waters surrounding a small South Pacific nation have been ruled to be off-limits from deep-sea mining for at least the next 50 years.

As RFI reported, lawmakers in New Caledonia have passed a moratorium that bans commercial exploration, prospecting, and mining of mineral resources within the country's exclusive economic zone.

The area spreads across over 500,000 square miles (1.3 million square kilometers), granting New Caledonia the right to protect the development of marine resources.

Jérémie Katidjo Monnier, a New Caledonia government member, offered up an explanation of the legislation's significance.

"Rather than giving in to the logic of immediate profit, New Caledonia can choose to be a pioneer in ocean protection," Katidjo Monnier said.

"It is also a strategic lever to assert our environmental sovereignty in the face of multinationals and a strong signal of commitment to future generations," Katidjo Monnier added.

New Caledonia is home to one of the largest barrier reefs on Earth, recognized as one of the world's most diverse and extensive coral reef systems.

The lagoons and reefs support over 400 coral species, 1,700 fish species, and a vast array of other marine life, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts. They have become so vital to the ecosystem that six of the marine clusters have even been designated UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Coral reefs are an important natural resource to humans and nearby wildlife. Coral reefs protect coastlines from storms and erosion, offer the potential for jobs for local communities and their economy, and provide a diverse range of marine habitats for various species. Coral reefs are also essential for certain organisms used in pharmaceutical developments.

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order signaling America's "economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep-sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources." The order encourages deep-sea mining for mineral-rich nodules.

However, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, France's maritime ambassador, rebuked the plans made by Trump.

"No one can claim the right to destroy the oceans, especially those over which they have no territorial rights," Poivre d'Arvor said in a press briefing, shared by France24. "This is the strict application of international law. The deep sea is not for sale."

