California PG&E customers will see $72.36 in bill credits as summer energy use surges

Beginning in 2027, the residential natural gas credit will move to February.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers with active electric accounts are about to get a bit of relief as summer power bills rise, with the utility saying eligible customers will receive a total of $72.36 in electric bill credits spread across August and September.

What's happening?

Eligible accounts will receive the savings in two equal parts: a $36.18 credit on the August bill and another $36.18 credit in September, for a combined total of $72.36.

Those reductions are tied to California's Climate Credit program, which now delivers the benefit later in the year. As YourCentralValley.com reported, the California Legislature directed the California Public Utilities Commission to move the credits into months when electricity demand is higher.

The CPUC signed off on that schedule change in April, so residential electric climate credits are now being applied during the high-use summer period.

Why does it matter?

For many families, summer is one of the most expensive times of the year for electricity. Running air conditioners, fans, and other cooling equipment often drives power use higher just as household budgets are already strained by everyday expenses.

While $72.36 may not erase a summer energy bill, it can help offset part of a usage spike during the hottest months.

The benefit is also automatic. Rather than having to track down a rebate, PG&E customers with active electric accounts should see the savings appear directly on their statements.

What's being done?

California regulators say the timing change is meant to better reflect when households use the most energy. By sending electric credits in August and September, the state is placing that bill relief in a period when many customers are likely using more power.

A similar shift is planned for gas bills as well. Beginning in 2027, the residential natural gas credit will move to February to better line up with peak winter heating use.

"Adjusting the timing of the electric credits helps families manage seasonal spikes in energy bills," said Vincent Davis of PG&E.

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