Iowa faces a week in the 90s as AC units strain, and repair calls could jump 50%

"If you can turn that thermostat up a little bit, that means you're not using your air conditioner as much, and that means that you're not using as much energy."

Iowans — and much of the country — are heading into a stretch of heat in the 90s, and that could mean much more than a few sweaty afternoons. It could also bring a sharp increase in air conditioner breakdowns, higher electricity bills, and added pressure on the power grid.

What's happening?

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company Bell Brothers told local news outlet KCCI that long stretches of extreme heat may push already struggling AC systems past their limits. With temperatures forecast in the 90s or higher over the next week, HVAC companies across Iowa are bracing for a spike in service calls.

As the hot spell approaches, Bell Brothers is increasing technician availability and preparing for heavier demand, President Jason Gassmann told KCCI. "We mobilize, we add capacity to our schedules, with our technicians," he said.

Dirty air filters are one of the most common problems Bell Brothers sees during heat waves, Gassmann said, because restricted airflow forces cooling systems to work harder than necessary. He said several days of 90-degree heat usually lead to 25% to 50% more repair calls.

Why does it matter?

Heat like this can quickly turn into expensive problems. An overworked AC unit is more likely to lose efficiency, fall behind, or fail altogether during the hottest stretch of the week — exactly when repair companies are under the most pressure.

There is also the cost of keeping a house cool. As more people run air conditioning during the day and overnight, electricity demand rises. That can put additional stress on the grid while driving up monthly utility bills for families already dealing with summer expenses.

What can I do?

Before the hottest days arrive, experts say homeowners can take pressure off their cooling systems with basic maintenance and a few simple habits indoors.

If your AC has been running constantly, that means checking the filter now instead of waiting for airflow to drop. Meanwhile, ceiling fans and closed blinds can help limit heat gain during the sunniest parts of the day.

MidAmerican Energy told KCCI that even a small thermostat change can lower energy use during a heat wave and help trim monthly bills.

"If you can turn that thermostat up a little bit, that means you're not using your air conditioner as much, and that means that you're not using as much energy," Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican told the local outlet. "And that means you're saving on your monthly bill."

Customers with smart thermostats can also join MidAmerican's Summer Saver program, which can automatically adjust the temperature by a few degrees during especially hot afternoons to reduce peak demand.

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