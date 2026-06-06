New York to mail automatic utility rebate checks worth up to $200 to 8.5 million families

"People are terrified of paying their bills at the end of the month."

New York residents could soon get a little relief from rising energy costs as Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will mail one-time utility rebate checks worth up to $200.

What's happening?

The payments are part of New York's new "Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate" (POWER) program, a $1 billion initiative expected to benefit 8.5 million households, NBC 4 New York reported.

Hochul said the rebate program is meant to help households manage higher utility bills, especially as families face the cost of keeping their homes warm in winter and cool in summer.

In an interview with Telemundo 47, Hochul said the state will automatically send checks to eligible taxpayers, meaning no application process is required.

Joint filers with income below $150,000 in 2024 are set to receive $200, and those who earned between $150,000 and $300,000 that year will get $150. Individual filers who took home less than $150,000 will receive $100.

The advance credit checks are expected to be mailed sometime between September and December.

To qualify, residents must have filed an on-time 2024 resident state return, lived in New York for all of 2024, met the income limits, and not been listed as a dependent on someone else's return.

Why does it matter?

Utility bills are among the hardest monthly expenses to predict or control.

Heating costs can rise sharply during colder months, while air conditioning use during heat waves can send electricity bills soaring.

During periods of extreme heat or cold, being able to afford home heating and cooling is also closely tied to health and safety.

"People are terrified of paying their bills at the end of the month," Hochul told Telemundo 47. "One of the bills that keeps going up and up is the utility bill. Winter, heating costs, air conditioning in the summer — all of this puts a huge burden on our families."

The payments are automatic. Rather than requiring residents to navigate another application or wait for reimbursement, the state is using tax information already on file to send checks directly to qualifying households.

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