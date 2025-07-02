Lawmakers spark controversy after failing to pass law to protect farmland from emerging threat: 'So animals need to keep dying?'

Some lawmakers plan to reintroduce stronger versions in the future.

A handful of bills aimed at regulating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known as PFAS and linked to serious health risks — failed to cross the finish line in Texas during the state's recent legislative session.

What's happening?

PFAS are synthetic compounds found in products like nonstick cookware, water- and stain-resistant fabric, firefighting foam, and even toilet paper. Known for their durability, they don't break down in nature or in human bodies, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."

Texas lawmakers from both major parties introduced several bills this year targeting PFAS in response to widespread concern. According to the Texas Tribune, one of the most prominent — House Bill 1674 — came after a crisis in which PFAS allegedly poisoned farmlands and killed livestock via municipal waste-based fertilizer contaminated with the chemicals.

While a hearing on the matter saw farmers testifying in favor of HB 1674, the paper reported that representatives from the chemical and wastewater industries pushed back, sending the bill back to the drawing board. "So animals need to keep dying for two years until we can make this a priority?" asked farmer Tony Coleman.

Other proposed legislation included state-funded PFAS research, studies of food in school lunches, and restrictions on the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foams. One bill did make it out of the Senate, but the legislative session ended before a House vote, the Tribune said.

Why is PFAS pollution concerning?

At certain levels, PFAS exposure has been linked to cancer, reproductive disorders, immune dysfunction, and more. In Texas, more than four dozen public water systems have tested above federal limits for the chemicals.

As the waste-based fertilizer case suggests, PFAS could impact soil, water, and food systems via farming practices, which is worrisome for rural communities that rely on agriculture. As the chemicals build up in the environment, they could affect food safety and human health. The longer these toxins go under-regulated, the more damage they may pose to communities and ecosystems.

What's being done about PFAS?

While none of the PFAS-related bills passed in Texas this session, some lawmakers plan to reintroduce stronger versions in the future, according to the Texas Tribune.

Federally, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized enforceable limits for PFAS in drinking water in 2024 — although these regulations have recently seen backstepping under the Trump administration. Other states — including New York, California, Maine, and Colorado — have implemented PFAS bans or regulations themselves.

The National Sanitation Foundation has launched PFAS-free certification labels for companies to display on their products. That could be something we see on the PFAS-free firefighting foam made from soybeans that is being used in some states now.

While many await more effective regulations across the board, people concerned about PFAS can advocate for stricter pollution controls, check their local water quality reports, and avoid products like those with nonstick and stain-resistant coatings.

