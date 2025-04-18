Leading health organization makes bold move to address threats lurking in household products: 'A significant leap forward'

It is just the beginning of what could exist in the U.S.

The National Sanitation Foundation has launched a new PFAS-free certification that, provided they meet the criteria, manufacturers of common household items can label their products with.

According to the NSF, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," are synthetic or man-made materials that don't break down easily.

PFAS are unfortunately found in both everyday household products and contaminated water and food. The NSF's Guideline 537, however, can make it easier to avoid PFAS in products we use to consume food and clean food spaces.

The NSF has put a great deal of thought into creating this certification. In addition to an official certification mark, NSF 537 requires a full product ingredient review and yearly testing of the product's total organic fluorine levels.

Approved nonfood compounds, like sanitizers, and food equipment materials are also listed publicly.

Certifications like NSF 537 can help us keep our families and communities safer and healthier.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS can increase a person's risk of cancers, interfere with their hormones, decrease fertility, and more.

Things like artificial turf and skincare products commonly contain PFAS as well. Communities and researchers have come together to recognize the negative effects PFAS in these products can have on people. Continuing to speak out against their use helps keep us safer.

The EU is currently working toward banning PFAS in various products. While it will take a while to phase out forever chemicals effectively, doing so will yield many health and environmental benefits in the long run. NSF 537 is just the beginning of what could exist in the U.S.

NSF 537 is based on decades of food safety knowledge and experience. When buying an item with the NSF 537 mark, you can be sure you are purchasing a reputable product that is good for you and won't pollute the environment.

"With growing concerns and new regulations being introduced on PFAS in our environment and food supply, NSF 537 represents a significant leap forward in consumer safety and transparency," said Sam Cole, the NSF's director of food contact evaluation. "This certification will empower forward-thinking manufacturers to clearly distinguish PFAS-free products, giving both retail and food businesses and consumers confidence and peace of mind."

