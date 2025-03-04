Researchers to investigate threat to children's health that can lurk in household items: 'Our goal is to find ways to protect children'

The findings should bring us one step closer to finding a solution.

Researchers are hopeful they'll soon learn more about protecting children from the damaging effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as the Arkansas Children's Research Institute was awarded $3 million to study how these "forever chemicals" impact infant and child development.

According to Arkansas Money & Politics, the institute received the grant from the National Institutes of Health in January. The research will determine if physical activity during pregnancy can buffer the effects of PFAS in both children and mothers in the prenatal and postnatal periods.

The study comes at a critical time in PFAS research, as health experts have linked the toxic chemicals to impaired brain development in children and a reduction in breast milk within six months of giving birth. One study identified forever chemicals in maternal blood and umbilical cord blood samples, which scientists said can increase the risk of birth defects.

PFAS are human-made chemicals found in numerous everyday household products, including food packaging, water-resistant clothing, nonstick cookware, cleaning products, and personal care items such as shampoo, nail polish, and makeup.

In addition to increasing health risks during pregnancy, PFAS exposure could disrupt thyroid function, cause increased cholesterol levels, and heighten the risk of liver damage and certain cancers, per the National Library of Medicine.

According to research by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, because​​ forever chemicals don't break down in our bodies or the environment, it's crucial to regulate them or at least find ways to reduce their impact.

The Arkansas Children's Research Institute study should bring us one step closer to finding a solution. AMP reported that Aline Andres will lead the work to discover how exercise "impacts prenatal PFAS exposure, placental PFAS exposure and function, and postnatal health."

With many free home workouts available today, exercise offers a simple, affordable way to reduce health risks from PFAS if the research team's theory proves true. Other ways to steer clear of PFAS include buying home water filtration systems and supporting brands such as Walmart that ban harmful chemicals from certain products.

"By working closely with experts from many fields, our team will find out how PFAS affect children as they grow," Andres said in a news release. "Our goal is to find ways to protect children from any potential harm these chemicals could cause.

"We know that exercise is the key to improved health in many situations. We're excited to see if this may be one more way physical activity leads to healthier families."

