New study makes concerning discovery about chemicals in tap water — and experts are calling for immediate action

Researchers in the U.S. have made a disturbing discovery about forever chemicals in drinking water, and their link to increased risk of certain kinds of cancer.

What's happening?

According to News Medical, a recent paper published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology showed a link between per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS in drinking water and cancer rates in counties across the United States.

They found that exposure to PFAS in drinking water led to increased rates of endocrine, digestive, oral cavity, pharynx, skin, and respiratory cancers.

Specifically, men had higher risks of urinary system cancers, brain cancers, leukemia, and soft tissue cancers. Women, on the other hand, had a higher risk of thyroid, oral cavity, pharynx, and soft tissue cancers.

According to News Medical, "these findings highlight the importance of implementing effective strategies to reduce cancer risks associated with PFAS exposure, prioritizing both public health interventions and policy-driven mitigation efforts."

Why is increased cancer risk from PFAS important?

PFAS have been a significant issue in water and soil, and are gaining more and more importance. They are chemicals that do not break down over time, so once they're in an ecosystem, they remain there virtually in perpetuity. They're commonly used for the creation of plastics, and exist in everything from carpeting to electronics to non-stick cookware.

While research is still being done about the impact PFAS can have on the body, initial studies done haven't been good. They've been linked to everything from decreased fertility to developmental delays in children to autoimmune issues.

What's being done about PFAS in drinking water?

In the immediate term, there are companies working on ways to remove PFAS from the water supply. On top of that, legislation is in the works in many states to help curb them ending up in drinking water and soil, although those efforts have been met by resistance from many companies and their lobbying groups.

Communities have also filed suit against companies for polluting with these forever chemicals, but most of that litigation has dragged on for ages.

If you want to make a difference in the fight against PFAS, contact your state legislators and help work with community groups in your area to get protections in place in your region to minimize the risk of exposure to these chemicals.

