Researchers invent groundbreaking device to extract dangerous chemicals from water: 'A game changer'

A breakthrough in water purification promises pure water faster than ever before, helping both the planet and your wallet, reported Tech Xplore.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong created a new water filter using natural silk that works 10 times faster than current methods while using 80% less energy.

Traditional water filters, known as nanofiltration membranes, need intense pressure to push water through — about 10 times normal atmospheric pressure. This makes them expensive to run and requires large equipment. The new silk-based filter solves this problem by working with just a light vacuum, similar to the suction of a vacuum cleaner.

"Our new silk-based membrane is a game-changer," said Professor Chuyang Tang, who led the research. "It can filter water nearly 10 times faster than classic commercial nanofiltration membranes, while still efficiently removing harmful contaminants. And it can do this using just a light vacuum suction, not intense pressure."

"Silk is an amazing material: strong, flexible, and eco-friendly," added Bowen Gan, lead researcher on the project.

The team transformed silk into an ultra-thin membrane that lets clean water flow through quickly while blocking harmful substances.

In testing, the silk filter processed nearly 57 liters of water per square meter hourly using minimal pressure. It removed over 99% of dangerous organic pollutants, including toxic "forever compounds" that persist in the environment, while keeping beneficial minerals that make water healthy to drink.

The impact could be huge for both industrial and home water treatment. The filter's energy efficiency means lower electricity bills and reduced environmental impact. Its speed means less waiting for clean water. Plus, silk is a natural, renewable resource, making this technology a sustainable choice for the future.

The team has already patented their discovery, published in the journal Nature Communications. While they haven't announced when the technology might reach consumers, the successful patent filing suggests they're preparing to bring it to market.

