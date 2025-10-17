Community stunned after harmful substances are discovered in water supply: 'You can only imagine what this water is doing to us'

Imagine finding out the water flowing from your tap could be making you sick. Not just unpleasant, not just unsafe, but potentially toxic. Then imagine being told the fix will cost you nearly $90,000.

That's the reality facing one Long Island, New York, business owner and at least 18 others in his community after discovering dangerously high levels of harmful chemicals in their private wells, reported News 12.

"You can only imagine what this water is doing to us," one business owner said.

What's happening?

In March, a Mattituck business owner was notified that his private well water contained alarming levels of PFAS, a group of chemicals associated with significant health risks.

His test showed PFOS (a compound in the PFAS family) at 20 times the legal limit and 1,4-dioxane at 70% over what New York State allows.

He isn't alone. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services has confirmed PFAS contamination at 19 properties in the area, per News 12. However, when he considered connecting to public water, he was quoted $89,000 by the Suffolk County Water Authority, although the water main runs nearby.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily and build up in the human body. Long-term exposure has been linked to cancer, liver damage, and immune system issues.

Despite being offered a filtration system as a short-term fix, the business owner declined, saying he doesn't trust it to fully remove the toxins. Instead, he's using bottled water for everything: drinking, cooking, watering plants, and for his pets.

With roughly 25,000 Long Islanders still using private wells, this situation raises urgent questions about water safety and equity across the region.

What's being done about it?

The SCWA said it's working to secure state and federal grants to help lower hookup costs. Point-of-use filters are available, but for some, they feel like a bandage on a much bigger wound.

The bigger picture? Communities are pushing for clean, affordable water for all, not just those who can afford a costly fix. Stories like this one may help bring much-needed attention, funding, and action to make that a reality.

