Scientists raise red flags over hazardous threat in drinking water across US: 'The risk of disease was unacceptably high'

Through a large-scale collaboration across the United States, scientists have developed a national map that showcases the spread and influence of PFAS over the various regions of the country.

What's happening?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are long-lasting and highly toxic chemicals found in many everyday products, including nonstick cookware, toiletries, and cosmetics. Commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," a substantial part of the risk they pose stems from the fact that they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down naturally, according to the World Economic Forum.

By tracking the presence of PFAS in water samples from suspected sources around the U.S., a new report from Waterkeeper Alliance was able to pinpoint and document PFAS hot spots, where the levels of these toxic substances exceeded federal safety limits.

As reported by Earth.com, the most notable among these affected waterways include one in Michigan, with perfluorooctanoic acid concentrations at 44 parts per trillion; one in South Carolina, with perfluorooctane sulfonate at 30 parts per trillion; and one in North Carolina, with PFOA at 10 parts per trillion and PFOS at 23 parts per trillion.

"For a lifetime of exposure at these concentrations in our drinking water, the risk of disease was unacceptably high," concluded the University of Notre Dame's Graham Peaslee, per Earth.com.

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

Several studies over the years have linked PFAS to various cancers, reproductive issues, weakened immunity, and birth and developmental defects, showing these toxins to be a severe — albeit rather invisible — threat to human health overall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also indicates higher cholesterol levels and liver enzyme imbalances as possible effects of PFAS exposure.

Moreover, since PFAS don't degrade easily in nature, their toxins can linger in our environment for a long time, contaminating the soil and water that powers ecosystems and their innate biodiversity.

As PFAS research is an ever-expanding field of study, scientists and governmental health agencies still haven't uncovered all the potential implications of long-term exposure — both for our health and for our planet.

What's being done about PFAS?

Federal and local regulations on these contaminants can help ensure that our waterways remain at a relatively safe and acceptable PFAS level and that no individual utility disproportionately burdens our environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, set into motion a legal cap of 4 parts per trillion regarding contaminants in drinking water just last year, hoping utilities would get the chance to comply by 2029 — a deadline more recently extended to 2031, per Earth.com.

Meanwhile, as researchers continue to push for better monitoring and treatment solutions for PFAS, you can take steps to minimize PFAS exposure in your home by avoiding nonstick cookware and searching for PFAS-free brands for your household products.

