Wendy's makes game-changing announcement about major update for restaurants across country: 'We are excited'

"It's a win-win for the Company and our franchisees."

Fast food just got a whole lot sunnier.

Wendy's is partnering with community solar provider Ampion Renewable Energy to help its restaurants source clean, renewable energy.

This exciting development means nearly 140 Wendy's locations across New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts will now get a significant portion of their power from the sun, according to Solar Power World.

The enrolled Wendy's restaurants will source 30-100% of their energy from solar projects in their communities without needing to install a single solar panel.

As more solar capacity comes online, Wendy's plans to enroll even more of its company-operated and franchise restaurants in Ampion's innovative program.

For Wendy's, this solar partnership is a major step toward meeting its goal of cutting pollution by 47% per restaurant by 2030. It's also a huge win for the planet, with the enrolled restaurants' solar energy totaling an impressive 27.5 million kilowatt-hours per year. That's equivalent to taking over 4,000 gas-powered cars off the road.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even more exciting, this partnership demonstrates how going solar is one of the best ways for businesses to save money on energy while fighting atmospheric pollution. By sourcing clean energy through Ampion's community solar program, Wendy's and its franchisees can lower their utility bills and operating costs.

For everyday Americans, exploring solar installation through free online tools such as EnergySage is a great way to enjoy similar money-saving and planet-protecting benefits at home.

"We are excited about the opportunity this partnership provides our company and franchise restaurant operators by making it easier and more accessible to source clean energy while ultimately realizing cost savings," said Steven Derwoed, vice president of global design and construction at Wendy's, per Solar Power World. "... It's a win-win for the Company and our franchisees."

Nate Owen, CEO and founder of Ampion, expressed a similar sentiment, according to the outlet: "This partnership with Wendy's demonstrates that Ampion is able to support these organizations in reducing emissions and putting more renewable energy on the grid for local communities."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.