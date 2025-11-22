New crypto platform takes game-changing approach that could reshape industry — here's how it works

It's a step in the right direction.

A new virtual mine-to-earn meme coin platform is reshaping cryptocurrency mining so everyone can participate.

According to 99Bitcoins, PepeNode is set to revolutionize crypto mining by removing the high startup costs and making it accessible to the average person. The platform emphasizes a community-first approach that gives people the power to govern the system and has already received $2.1 million in early investor funding. The two things that make this platform unique are that it's gamified and it's accessible.

Cryptocurrency mining typically requires expensive and space-consuming hardware, meaning only people with substantial capital can participate. PepeNode caters to individual miners, so anyone can open their computer and start mining.

This goes hand in hand with the gameified setup, which allows miners to be successful based on strategy and skills, not capital. You don't have to spend to be successful; you just have to play well.

Plus, PepeNode makes mining a fun virtual experience, complete with a digital server room that players can customize and upgrade. These upgrades can make mining operations more efficient and offer aesthetic options.

According to 99Bitcoins, mining just one bitcoin in a country with low-cost energy, such as Iran, costs a little over $1,300. In the United States, it's more than $102,000 per bitcoin, according to The Economic Times.

The Energy Information Administration reports that cryptocurrency mining accounts for 0.6% to 2.3% of all U.S. electricity use. PepeNode offers a way to mine crypto that doesn't require heaps of electricity.

Cryptocurrency mining relies on burning fossil fuels, consumes excessive water for cooling, and occupies substantial land. These operations contribute to the worsening pollution, deplete vital resources, and occupy spaces that could be used for agricultural or housing.

While cryptocurrency mining can harm the planet, PepeNode is an example of more eco-friendly mining.

Kaveh Madani, the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, said: "Our findings should not discourage the use of digital currencies. Instead, they should encourage us to invest in regulatory interventions and technological advancements that improve the efficiency of the global financial system without harming the environment," per the United Nations University.

PepeNode is a step in the right direction, helping open up mining to everyone while also reducing the industry's impact on the climate.

