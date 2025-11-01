Entrepreneur unveils new crypto coin with game-changing feature: 'Common sense cryptocurrency'

Digital currencies have long carried both promise and controversy, hailed as a breakthrough for financial independence yet criticized for their heavy toll on the planet. Now, a project is looking to change how cryptocurrency operates in a world increasingly defined by climate awareness.

As detailed by the International Business Times, entrepreneur John Ortmann and his team introduced bitcoin.ℏ in 2024 as a sustainable alternative designed for the next generation of eco-conscious investors. Built on the Hedera Hashgraph network instead of a traditional blockchain, bitcoin.ℏ processes transactions quickly without the massive energy demands that have defined early cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Traditional crypto mining, which relies on a proof of work consensus mechanism, consumes enormous amounts of energy. One of the most resource-intensive cryptocurrencies used 154.9 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 alone, more than the annual energy use of 167 countries combined. This environmental strain has driven innovators to explore cleaner approaches to digital finance.

Ortmann's team designed bitcoin.ℏ with this goal in mind. "We want to give people an opportunity for growth that does not destroy the planet in the process," Ortmann told the Times.

Hedera's governance system is decentralized like that of other cryptocurrencies, but it is not anonymous. Instead, it is overseen by institutions around the world, which provides added credibility and transparency. Its hashgraph consensus algorithm allows thousands of transactions per second while maintaining security through a "gossip about gossip" protocol and virtual voting. "We have a 39-member governing council. It is one of the most unique features of the Hedera," Ortmann said.

Another defining feature: predictable, low-cost transactions. While many cryptocurrencies fluctuate in price depending on network activity, bitcoin.ℏ maintains a fixed translation fee of just $0.001.

Though its name echoes the original bitcoin, Ortmann stressed that bitcoin.ℏ is not "associated with any cryptos that still rely on the energy-consuming PoW method." He described it as "common sense cryptocurrency," per the Times.

As the crypto industry addresses its environmental issues, bitcoin.ℏ shows that digital currencies can combine efficiency, transparency, and predictable costs while reducing their impact on the planet.

