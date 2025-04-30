  • Business Business

Two major public pension funds make colossal announcement about their priorities: 'Poses a financial risk'

by Margaret Wong
Pension funds are putting their money where the green is, and it's paying off in more ways than one.

As Sustainable Times reported, two of the U.K.'s largest public pension pools have announced over £330 million in new funding dedicated to green initiatives, from renewable energy to enhanced healthcare.

This announcement signals not just a shift in financial priorities but a growing global confidence that climate-aligned investing is also smart economic policy.

The London Pensions Fund Authority allocated £250 million, or roughly 3% of its entire portfolio, toward environmental assets through its new Environmental Opportunities Fund.

Meanwhile, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, which oversees assets across 11 U.K. local government pensions, committed £80 million in new U.K.-focused impact investments. 

These investments will also support life sciences infrastructure in the "Golden Triangle" — comprising the cities of London, Cambridge, and Oxford — and large-scale wind and solar projects.

"The impact of climate change poses a financial risk to pension funds like ours, so we're taking climate action to protect our members' pensions," LPFA chief executive Jo Donnelly told Sustainable Times.

These investments in clean energy and sustainability-focused businesses are increasingly outperforming dirty fuel stocks over the long term, which means investors and governments are starting to see them as a win-win for profits and people.

From California's $2 billion investment in solar to France's recent green industry push, investments in clean energy are growing.

Even though the market has had its ups and downs, clean energy keeps gaining ground. It's getting cheaper to produce, while polluting fuels like coal, gas, and oil stay unpredictable and costly.

A report from the U.K. Sustainable Investment and Finance Association supported this direction, urging pension reform to unleash even more capital into the green economy. 

With billions flowing into the clean economy, now's the perfect time to follow the smart money and make your own portfolio part of the solution.

