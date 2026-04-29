Pennsylvania homeowners encouraged to ditch their lawns for free 'pocket meadow' kits

"There's going to be these beautiful, waving grasses, and there's going to be plants that are in bloom."

Homeowners across the country are rethinking the classic American lawn, and Pennsylvania is helping lead the shift with a refreshingly simple solution.

The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is giving away free "pocket meadow kits," encouraging residents to swap traditional grass for native plants, WHYY reported.

"Pocket Meadow Kits give residents a simple and accessible way to transform small areas of lawn into thriving native habitat that supports pollinators, improves stormwater absorption, and strengthens biodiversity in communities across Pennsylvania," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement. "DCNR is proud to offer this free resource so more people can explore native planting and take meaningful steps toward creating healthier landscapes at home."

The program will distribute 300 kits, each stocked with native seed mixes and educational materials, making it easy for homeowners to get started without needing expert knowledge or a large budget.

"One of my goals with our Land to Habitat program, and especially with these kits, is to just normalize native plants and their place on the landscape and to show people that ecological restoration is something that they can do," said Kelsey Mummert, the Bureau of Forestry's Lawn to Habitat program coordinator, per WHYY. "Everyone can participate in this."

The initiative also expands access by focusing on small properties, which have previously been left out of similar programs.

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Beyond the environmental benefits, meadows offer practical perks. These natural landscapes require less mowing and use less water than turfgrass and need minimal upkeep over time, saving homeowners both money and effort.

"There's going to be these beautiful, waving grasses, and there's going to be plants that are in bloom," Mummert said. "Ideally, you'll see a lot of movement too, which I think is very visually appealing. Not just the grasses or the plants that are waving in the breeze, but hopefully you'll see butterflies, insects, and birds entering the meadows."

Even outside of Pennsylvania, a wave of programs is emerging as communities across the country refine what it means to have a perfect yard.

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