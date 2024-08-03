  • Home Home

Homeowner shares incredible photos after ditching traditional lawn for meadow paradise: 'We are never going back'

"It's been much easier than anticipated."

by Katie Dupere
"It's been much easier than anticipated."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A well-manicured lawn is a standard sight in most towns and suburbs across the United States. Some homeowners, however, are nixing traditional grass for a more sustainable yard solution — turning their property into a home for local pollinators.

One such homeowner shared photos of their wildflower-filled yard on an antilawn subreddit. It's a multiyear project that proves how gorgeous — and beneficial — native plant life can be when swapped for snipped green grass.

"It's been much easier than anticipated."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Switched to a meadow six years ago and we are never going back," the Redditor wrote. "The garden is pretty small, but we've got a meadow area in about half of it. The other half contains a patio as well as raised beds and a greenhouse for growing food."

The poster shared that they planted wildflowers native to their area, wanting the flowers to be ideal for local pollinators. The homeowner is also considering adding native perennials to give the meadow more natural color.

"All in all, it's been much easier than anticipated, and it's so much less work than having a lawn," the poster wrote.

Switching to a natural lawn is a great way to save money and time on lawn maintenance. Plus, it's a way to lower your water bill, as native plant life is accustomed to the local weather conditions. The U.S. Forest Service states that aside from creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, native lawns can help reduce air pollution. 

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

If you aren't ready to fully rewild your yard, even a partial lawn replacement can help you reap the benefits of native plant life — while also helping local wildlife thrive.

"I'm not sure how one can look at a normal lawn and find it superior to this," one Redditor commented on the post. "I think it's just generations of indoctrination and going with what's 'normal.'"

"This is fabulous," another added. "I am in the early stages of converting a large swath of my yard now. I can't wait for it to look like this!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x