Homeowner shares incredible photos after ditching traditional lawn for meadow paradise: 'We are never going back'

A well-manicured lawn is a standard sight in most towns and suburbs across the United States. Some homeowners, however, are nixing traditional grass for a more sustainable yard solution — turning their property into a home for local pollinators.

One such homeowner shared photos of their wildflower-filled yard on an antilawn subreddit. It's a multiyear project that proves how gorgeous — and beneficial — native plant life can be when swapped for snipped green grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Switched to a meadow six years ago and we are never going back," the Redditor wrote. "The garden is pretty small, but we've got a meadow area in about half of it. The other half contains a patio as well as raised beds and a greenhouse for growing food."

The poster shared that they planted wildflowers native to their area, wanting the flowers to be ideal for local pollinators. The homeowner is also considering adding native perennials to give the meadow more natural color.

"All in all, it's been much easier than anticipated, and it's so much less work than having a lawn," the poster wrote.

Switching to a natural lawn is a great way to save money and time on lawn maintenance. Plus, it's a way to lower your water bill, as native plant life is accustomed to the local weather conditions. The U.S. Forest Service states that aside from creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, native lawns can help reduce air pollution.

If you aren't ready to fully rewild your yard, even a partial lawn replacement can help you reap the benefits of native plant life — while also helping local wildlife thrive.

"I'm not sure how one can look at a normal lawn and find it superior to this," one Redditor commented on the post. "I think it's just generations of indoctrination and going with what's 'normal.'"

"This is fabulous," another added. "I am in the early stages of converting a large swath of my yard now. I can't wait for it to look like this!"

