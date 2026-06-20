'Another dirty, expensive pipeline': New York residents protest Enbridge's 'Project Beacon'

Enbridge's new "Project Beacon" pipeline plan is facing opposition in Peekskill, New York, where residents and local officials say it would revive a project their communities have already rejected, the River Journal reported.

Speakers at a rally argued that "Project Beacon" is not a fresh proposal but a rebrand of a failed one, as the outlet detailed.

What happened?

The River Journal noted the demonstration in Peekskill brought together local residents and public officials opposed to Enbridge's proposed "Project Beacon" expansion, including New York Assemblymember Dana Levenberg, Tarrytown Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley, and Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson.

Critics say Enbridge first advanced a similar expansion in 2023 under the name "Project Maple," and they credit residents and elected leaders with helping defeat it. They contend the new version would boost gas volumes on the Algonquin Gas Transmission line and move more fracked gas into New York and nearby states, as River Journal reported.

Opponents mounted a series of attacks on the proposal.

"Did the last pipeline to come through Peekskill lower our bills? No, it didn't," Levenberg said, per River Journal. "'Project Beacon,' aka 'Project Maple,' won't either."

Phillips-Staley described the effort as "the same dirty 'Project Maple' pipeline expansion that over 200 local and state elected officials already fought and defeated," the outlet noted.

Enbridge is currently in the project's "open season" phase, meaning it is gauging interest from gas and power companies before next steps, according to River Journal.

Why does it matter?

For opponents, the fight is tied to both affordability and climate, the outlet said. They say another gas expansion would bring more pollution, lock in fossil fuel use, and push utility bills higher when many families are already under financial strain.

Extracting, transporting, and burning oil and gas worsens extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, livelihoods, and local economies. It also contributes to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, even as families continue paying steep energy bills and corporate profits remain high.

At the rally, the River Journal reported Peekskill resident Jessica Martinez, a member of New York Communities for Change, connected those concerns to executive pay.

"Costs are already skyrocketing all over the state, and folks like me just can't afford another dirty, expensive pipeline," Martinez said, according to the outlet. "Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel makes nearly $25 million a year. The Con Ed CEO makes $20 million – how is that right?"

Safety is another major concern. The River Journal reported that Nancy Vann, president of Safe Energy Rights Group, warned that several interstate pipelines already cross the Indian Point nuclear plant area.

"It makes no sense to increase the risks to our community by any expansion," Vann asserted, according to the outlet.

What's being done?

The River Journal reported local advocates are trying to stop the project early, before it moves beyond the solicitation stage. That strategy worked against Project Maple, and opponents hope public pressure can do the same again.

Organizers are also urging Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Mike Lawler, and other officials to publicly oppose the expansion.

Advocates argued to the River Journal that replacing expensive, polluting systems with locally developed renewable energy offers a better path.

"I remain firmly opposed to this project, because locally-developed clean energy is what we need for lower bills and healthy homes," Levenberg concluded, per the outlet.

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