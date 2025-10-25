Company hit with major penalties after 40,000-gallon catastrophe: 'Must be held accountable'

A California pipeline company with a long history of environmental safety violations is once again in hot water after spilling tens of thousands of gallons of gasoline into a Bay Area waterway.

What's happening?

As Pipeline & Gas Journal reported, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fined SFPP, L.P. over $200,000 for violating the Clean Water Act after a broken pipe leaked more than 40,000 gallons of gasoline into Walnut Creek in 2020.

The spill was caused by tree roots cracking a 10-inch underground steel pipe. It took six days to repair, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In that time, the gasoline traveled more than a mile and a half downstream before the full extent of the damage was discovered.

The company, one of North America's largest fuel transporters, previously paid $2.5 million in state penalties and remains under supervision as cleanup efforts continue nearly five years later.

"Pipeline operators must be held accountable when they discharge gasoline into our environment," said Amy Miller, the EPA's Pacific Southwest enforcement director, per Pipeline & Gas Journal.

"This enforcement action sends a clear message: companies must properly operate and maintain their pipelines to prevent spills."

Why is the gasoline leak concerning?

Gasoline leaks pose serious threats to waterways, wildlife, and human health. Just one gallon of gasoline can contaminate roughly 1 million gallons of water, according to Texas A&M. In Walnut Creek, the spill likely hurt animals and vegetation while contaminating the air and soil.

Unfortunately, parent company Kinder Morgan has a troubling track record. The company and its subsidiaries have faced millions in fines over multiple fuel spills in the Bay Area, including a 2004 explosion that killed five people, as well as several leaks that damaged ecosystems such as Suisun Marsh and the Oakland Estuary.

Between the environmental harm and the parent company's continued failure in addressing these issues, it is clear that things must change.

What's being done about the gasoline leak?

SFPP agreed to the EPA's terms, which include continued cleanup in coordination with the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

As part of its 2021 probation from earlier state charges, SFPP was required to install leak detection systems and improve employee emergency reporting protocols.

On a broader scale, California regulators are pushing for better monitoring, maintenance, and public reporting of these pipelines.

Environmental groups are targeting longer-term solutions like updated technology and investments in renewable energy, which can reduce reliance on aging dirty fuel pipelines.

Individuals can help by supporting leaders committed to policies that transition energy systems away from dirty energy and help reduce the risk of future spills.

It will take a community to ensure that the work is done to protect our surrounding neighbors and ecosystems.

