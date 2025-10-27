Controversial Australian policy to urge residents to avoid new gas connections with 'hefty' fee: 'Gas demand is projected to decline'

Households throughout Australia's east coast could soon be required to pay the full cost of new gas connections if a proposed rule is passed.

The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) wants customers to pay a "cost reflective" charge instead of the expenses being spread out across all existing households, Renew Economy reported.

The rule, which would take effect in July 2026, follows a similar Victoria-based model that took effect in 2025. Victoria's plan aims to reduce planet-heating pollution and scarcity, while AEMC's new proposal is more concerned with equity, according to Renew Economy.

Residential and commercial demand for gas is expected to drop by 70% over the next 20 years as more Australians switch to renewable energy sources, which would leave a smaller pool of people to cover the costs of new gas hookups.

"The existing approach was designed for growing networks, but it's no longer fit for purpose in a context where gas demand is projected to decline," AEMC chair Anna Collyer said in a statement.

In addition to their climate impacts — gas is one of the dirty fuels responsible for more than 75% of planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations — gas stoves are also dangerous, as they release air pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and methane into homes.

These toxic gases have been associated with a number of health concerns, including an increased risk of cancer in children.

One reporter recently took indoor readings for these gases with the help of two scientists, comparing a gas burner to a plug-in induction burner.

They found that these gases rose significantly when using the gas burner, spreading to different areas in the house. The induction burner, an electric option, had no effect on air quality.

Induction stoves are also 20% to 40% more energy-efficient than gas stoves, meaning that they can cook food faster and save consumers money on utilities. If you live in the U.S., you can take advantage of a discount of up to $840 on induction ranges through 2025.

If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are a great alternative, starting at around $50. They offer all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

"You know how they say a watched pot never boils? Well, if you have four minutes to spare with your induction cooktop, that saying is proved wrong," AnneMarie Horowitz, a communications staffer with the U.S. Department of Energy, said in a 2023 post.

"It's endlessly helpful having a stove that's faster, safer, and better for the planet."

