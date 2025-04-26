Lawmakers push high-stakes bill to hold public investments accountable: 'We have no indication that anything has been done'

"The plan's been out for over a year."

Oregon is taking a big step forward in its attempt to align public investments with climate goals.

The Pause Act would pause investments in private equity funds using state pension money if more than 10% of those funds are invested in dirty fuel companies.

Its goal is to support Oregon's mission to become carbon neutral by 2050. By halting these investments for five years, the bill's sponsors hope to help the state realize its vision, possibly even sooner. The Pause Act had hundreds of letters of support before its first public hearing in March 2025, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting.

But the Pause Act — formally known as Senate Bill 681 — could even help investors get more from their money. Long-term investments in oil and gas are becoming riskier as the global economy moves away from dirty fuels. Companies like PG&E are noticing underperforming stocks, while renewable energy companies are seeing more sustainable growth.

According to the International Energy Agency, solar alone had more investments than oil in 2023. For more profit-making potential, clean energy investments are the way to go, especially for long-term growth.

While the Pause Act aims to move state pension investments away from dirty energy companies, it will also help send a clear message that Oregon supports a clean energy future. If the bill passes, the clean energy industry could attract more investments to boost the funding needed to thrive. And where there's clean energy, there's potential for new jobs and economic growth.

Despite overwhelming support for the Pause Act, it's also had some opposition, including from the Oregon State Treasury. Still, lawmakers have continued to push for the bill or a compromise for all parties.

"The plan's been out for over a year," said co-founder of Divest Oregon Susan Palmiter, referencing the state's carbon-neutral plan, "but we have no indication that anything has been done in this area. This is why we need Senate Bill 681."

