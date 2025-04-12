Energy giant's struggles point to larger trend with global implications — here's what's happening

"It has seen a 22.7% drop from its 52-week high and an overall 15% decline in recent months."

Ever since early awareness of the environmental risks of fossil fuels dating back to the '60s and '70s, environmental advocates have fought for cleaner energy solutions, and only in recent years are we seeing a shift toward renewable, clean energy. Fossil fuel company giants like PG&E are feeling the impact of this shift.

PG&E, a traditional energy company heavily reliant on fossil fuels, has been struggling. This is reflected in its stock, which is underperforming compared to the broader S&P 500 market. It has seen a 22.7% drop from its 52-week high and an overall 15% decline in recent months.

This underperformance highlights how long-term investments in fossil-fuel-based companies are becoming more and more risky, especially with the positive trend toward cleaner energy solutions.

Clean energy companies, like those invested in solar, wind, and renewable technologies, are positioned for long-term growth. PG&E's struggles expose how clean energy companies working toward renewable energy solutions are outpacing traditional energy firms.

While some of the early enthusiasm around ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing wasn't fully based on solid strategies, the trend toward a cleaner and greener economy is still very much on track. Investors are realizing that investing in clean energy is not only beneficial to the planet's health but may also be good for long-term profits.

Fossil fuel companies, like we're seeing with PG&E, are now facing steeper challenges as they face tougher regulations and rising costs of production. They are struggling to keep up with the fast growth of clean energy companies. With fossil fuel companies underperforming and showing themselves to be risky investments, investors are funneling capital into clean energy companies.

As the world prioritizes clean energy, fossil fuel companies become less attractive to investors. Clean energy, on the other hand, offers better growth potential and long-term stability, which makes it a smarter choice for investors.

