Experts raise red flags about high-profile firm as market signals shift: 'Investors should take note'

These businesses often underperform compared to their clean energy counterparts.

by Zachary Ehrmann
While dirty energy companies struggle to maintain their historical performance levels, investors are continuing to seek less risky investments, paving the way for more investment in clean energy.

Recently, Texas Pacific Land Corp., a stalwart in the oil and gas industry, experienced a 7.2% daily loss despite a three-month gain of 12.5%, according to GuruFocus. 

The analysts at this site assigned TPL a modest score of 69 out of 100 on March 21, which signaled underperformance ahead. This score reflected particularly low rankings in growth (4/10), GF value (1/10), and momentum (3/10) despite strong financial strength and profitability metrics. These ratings may have changed somewhat.

This development highlights a broader trend: As the world transitions away from dirty fuels toward cleaner energy alternatives, long-term investments in traditional energy companies become increasingly risky. Investors are recognizing these businesses often underperform compared to their clean energy counterparts, making them less viable for those seeking sustainable growth.

The International Energy Agency confirmed this shift in a recent analysis, with Executive Director Fatih Birol noting that every $1 invested in fossil fuels is matched by $1.70 for clean energy. "Five years ago, this ratio was 1-to-1," he said.

This creates tremendous opportunities for investors looking to maximize returns while supporting forward-looking industries. The IEA reported that global investment in clean energy is expected to reach almost double the amount going to dirty fuels soon, reflecting both improved economics and strategic priorities for many nations and companies. Clean energy investments are "setting new records even in challenging economic conditions, highlighting the momentum behind the new global energy economy." 

For everyday Americans managing their retirement accounts and investments, this news represents an opportunity to align financial goals with emerging market realities — potentially making for better returns while supporting eco-friendly industries built for long-term success in a changing world.

"The traditional fossil fuel business model faces structural risks in a decarbonizing world, and the industry has yet to demonstrate a coherent response to this reality," Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis analyst Connor Chung cautioned in January. "Investors should take note that the industry has spent much of the last decade dragging down long-term investment portfolios."

