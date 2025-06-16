Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'Despicable behavior'

Thrift stores are known for their low prices. Every so often, however, you may stumble across a price that seems more like a nightmare than a dream.

This shopper shared an outrageous find in r/ThriftGrift in a store "located in a very low-income area."

The pictures show a dark blue pair of Patagonia shorts priced at $68.99. The original poster said in a comment that they were at Island Thrift in Huntington Station, New York.

"Walked in and saw several items at $50+," the OP continued. "Despicable behavior."

While it's important to look at a tag before you buy something, not all thrift stores have ridiculous prices. Very often, they're a great way to save money on clothes, furniture, and other necessities. They also keep clothes out of landfills and minimize waste.

As Discover reported, the thrift store system isn't perfect. But there are ways we can help thrift stores out when we're on the donating side of the equation.

Making sure your donations are relatively high-quality is a great place to start. If you have lower-quality items, you can also upcycle clothes you don't decide to donate into rags.

"Take a few extra minutes to make sure that there's no lint, hair, tissues, receipts, coins, etc. in your donations," said Elizabeth Cline, fashion journalist and author, to Discover. "Think of your item of clothing in competition with millions of others to get another go-around, so you have to make sure your donation is really snazzy and looks its best."

As for the Patagonia shorts, a few people expressed their distaste at their price.

"These things should be reportable ... bad business practice," said one Reddit user.

"I have like 4 pairs of those sitting in my closet. Clearly I've been sitting on serious money about $5 a pair," another Redditor joked.

A third person said, "This is criminal!"

